...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Iron,
southeastern Ashland and northeastern Price Counties through 545 PM
CDT...
At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Iron,
southeastern Ashland and northeastern Price Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
James M. “Jim” Seliger, age 68 of Shawano, formerly of Park Falls, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022, at his home.
Jim was born in Spokane, Washington on April 19, 1954, a son of the late Melvin “Curly” and Lou Anne (Vetter) Seliger. He attended St. Mary’s grade school and Marathon High School, graduating with the Class of 1972. Jim was employed as an electrician with his family business, Seliger Electric in Marathon City for eighteen years. On May 27, 1983, he was united in marriage to the former Jeanne Busko. In 1986, the couple, along with their children, moved to Park Falls, Wisconsin where they purchased Flambeau Lanes and later, Northway Motor Lodge. They owned and operated the businesses until selling them in 2019, when they moved to Shawano. Jim was currently employed as an electrician at Kallies Electric.
