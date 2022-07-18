James M. “Jim” Seliger, age 68 of Shawano, formerly of Park Falls, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022, at his home.

Jim was born in Spokane, Washington on April 19, 1954, a son of the late Melvin “Curly” and Lou Anne (Vetter) Seliger. He attended St. Mary’s grade school and Marathon High School, graduating with the Class of 1972. Jim was employed as an electrician with his family business, Seliger Electric in Marathon City for eighteen years. On May 27, 1983, he was united in marriage to the former Jeanne Busko. In 1986, the couple, along with their children, moved to Park Falls, Wisconsin where they purchased Flambeau Lanes and later, Northway Motor Lodge. They owned and operated the businesses until selling them in 2019, when they moved to Shawano. Jim was currently employed as an electrician at Kallies Electric.

