...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
James “Jim” Hanson, 66, died on January 19, 2022, in his home of a heart attack. He was born to James and Donna Lou (Nelson) Hanson on March 8, 1955, in Granite Falls, MN.
Jim grew up in a loving family with two sisters, Carla and Jenifer, in Fairmont, MN. He attended school there until graduation. He loved all sports and excelled at them. He especially loved baseball. After graduation, he went to Indian Hills Jr College in Centerville, IA, to play baseball. He then attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He taught PE and then went on to coach and teach. He married Jeanne Melick in 1981, and they had two daughters, Nicole and Ashley. Jim and Jeanne raised their girls in Fargo, North Dakota. Many of those years were spent at the lake, golfing and coaching. He supported their children in their activities.
