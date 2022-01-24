James “Jim” Hanson, 66, died on January 19, 2022, in his home of a heart attack. He was born to James and Donna Lou (Nelson) Hanson on March 8, 1955, in Granite Falls, MN.

Jim grew up in a loving family with two sisters, Carla and Jenifer, in Fairmont, MN. He attended school there until graduation. He loved all sports and excelled at them. He especially loved baseball. After graduation, he went to Indian Hills Jr College in Centerville, IA, to play baseball. He then attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He taught PE and then went on to coach and teach. He married Jeanne Melick in 1981, and they had two daughters, Nicole and Ashley. Jim and Jeanne raised their girls in Fargo, North Dakota. Many of those years were spent at the lake, golfing and coaching. He supported their children in their activities.

