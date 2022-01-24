Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&