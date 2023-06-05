...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR IRON AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Iron and Price.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the
advisory area. In general, the lowest PM2.5 concentrations are
expected to the northwest and southeast, while the highest
concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a
Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north of a Dubuque,
IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that people with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
James “Jim” D. Koontz, 91, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home.
Jim was born May 27, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to Emanuel and Ethel (Grube) Koontz. At the age of 12, Jim moved to Westboro, WI where he graduated high school in 1950. After high school, Jim went on to serve in the United States Air Force where he served in Korea until 1955. From there, Jim attended the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy and served as a trooper for 26 years. After retirement as a state patrol officer, he worked for the U.S. Marshall Service.
