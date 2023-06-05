James “Jim” D. Koontz, 91, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home.

Jim was born May 27, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to Emanuel and Ethel (Grube) Koontz. At the age of 12, Jim moved to Westboro, WI where he graduated high school in 1950. After high school, Jim went on to serve in the United States Air Force where he served in Korea until 1955. From there, Jim attended the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy and served as a trooper for 26 years. After retirement as a state patrol officer, he worked for the U.S. Marshall Service.

