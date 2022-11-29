It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, James J. Pritzl, age 94 of Park Falls who died peacefully at his home on Wednesday November 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 9, 1928, the son of Alois and Mary (Ernst) Pritzl. Jim attended St. Anthony’s Catholic school before graduating from Park Falls High School. He met the love of his life and best friend, Coreen Bruch at a local polka dance. They married on July 2nd, 1949, in Butternut, WI and enjoyed 73 wonderful years together raising a loving, devoted family, running a family business, and experiencing many adventures while traveling. Jim was a “jack of all trades”. He worked as a meat cutter for a short time at National Key in Park Falls, then he worked at the Flambeau River Paper Mill for 21 years before taking over as owner and operator of Pritzl Beverage, Inc. Jim was devout in his faith, a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He loved his community and was involved in the Knights of Columbus, the St. Anthony’s Athletic Committee, the Jonny Angel Foundation and was also a Chamber Ambassador. He loved being active and loved the outdoors. He loved woodworking, especially cabinet making. He looked forward to being down at the farm in the spring gathering sap and making maple syrup. He loved gardening and eating all the vegetables especially fresh tomatoes. He also enjoyed golfing and talked a lot about the Sniff and Snort events he planned back in the day. He was a hunter and fisherman. He loved a good game of cards whether it was poker night at the shack or playing cards after a family dinner. He enjoyed logging and cutting firewood, baking cookies and pies, making jerky, sauerkraut, smoking fish, pickling almost anything and polka dancing with his wife who he affectionately referred to as his “Poopsie”. Most of all, he loved spending time with family celebrating every holiday together as well as get-togethers at the cabin on Butternut Lake where many picnics and dumpling feeds were held, and much love and laughter was shared by immediate and extended family and friends. He shared many stories of his life with us around the campfire for which we will be forever grateful. He gifted a nickname to every child, grandchild and great grandchild that stuck, and he loved every one of them with all his heart. Those who knew our dad will forever remember his smile and infectious laughter, his acceptance of everyone and anyone who entered his life and his amazing sense of humor. Even in times of extreme challenge he always knew how to make us laugh. He was our gift, and we are truly blessed to have spent so many years with him.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Coreen, his (3)children; Judy (Dan) Seifert of Park Falls, Sam (Mary) Pritzl of Park Falls, Jean (Rick) Estes of Woodbury, MN and daughter-in-law; Patti Pritzl of Park Falls, (10)grandchildren; Joshua (Sarah) Pritzl, Rebecca (Matt) Seifert Lynch, Heather (Matt) Smetak, Jennifer (Garison) Spaeth, Jodi (Brian) Puent, Jerry (Angie) Pritzl, Adam (Patti) Kniskern, Alexis Jensen, Haylee (Scott) Kniskern, (2)step grandchildren; Callie (Steve) Moreau and Jenna (Chris) Voigt, (21)great-grandchildren, (4)step great-grandchildren, (1)sister; Marilyn (Chuck) Gustafson of Park Falls, and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jon Pritzl, grandson Jonathan Pritzl, infant granddaughter Jonelle Joy, step-father Charlie Bruch, (2)brothers; Arthur and Donald Pritzl, (2)sisters, Eleanor Wauro and Agnes Stasiak.
