James Elmer Stueber Sr., lovingly referred to as “Big Jim”, age 74, of Park Falls, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 17, 1948 in Park Falls, to Arnold and Sally (Bennett) Stueber Sr. His early life and schooling were in Park Falls where he attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School before graduating from Park Falls Lincoln High School in 1967. He then attended college at North Central Technical Institute in Wausau where he studied business. On August 20, 1988 he married Dawn Boraas in Park Falls.

In 1993, Jim took over the family businesses from his parents alongside his siblings Arnold Jr. and Mary Beth; including First National Bank, Stueber’s Beverages, and Southside True Value. He was best known for his social skills and community involvement while overseeing Southside True Value. Jim loved to tell jokes, share stories, play golf, watch the Packers and travel, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of James Stueber, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments