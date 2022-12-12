...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
James Elmer Stueber Sr., lovingly referred to as “Big Jim”, age 74, of Park Falls, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 17, 1948 in Park Falls, to Arnold and Sally (Bennett) Stueber Sr. His early life and schooling were in Park Falls where he attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School before graduating from Park Falls Lincoln High School in 1967. He then attended college at North Central Technical Institute in Wausau where he studied business. On August 20, 1988 he married Dawn Boraas in Park Falls.
In 1993, Jim took over the family businesses from his parents alongside his siblings Arnold Jr. and Mary Beth; including First National Bank, Stueber’s Beverages, and Southside True Value. He was best known for his social skills and community involvement while overseeing Southside True Value. Jim loved to tell jokes, share stories, play golf, watch the Packers and travel, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
