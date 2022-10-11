James Brice Cummings, 92, passed away Thursday September 29, 2022 at home with his loving wife Jean at his side. Jim was born April 21, 1930 in Ogema Wisconsin to William and Mable (Heckne) Cummings. The roots of the Cummings family run deep in Ogema. Jim often told of his grandfather, Arthur, who paddled a canoe from Chippewa Falls to the spot which became the family’s homestead. Jim lived nearly his entire life within a two mile stretch along County Road I. He knew every crook in the Jump River and branches on the trees that framed the rural farm fields. Jim loved and respected his parents and often told fond memories of the farm life he and his siblings shared. He said as a boy, he would run everywhere. To the neighbors, to greet his dad in the field, to the barn, to the river. He once said, “I would run, just to feel the wind.”

Jim married Helen Pearson and shortly after served in the US Army stationed in Georgia. They raised their children on a farm not far from the Ogema homestead. Cathy, Jeff (Sue), Craig (Joyce), Randall (Jeanne) and Todd (Joani) still reside in the area. From birth to now, he loved his children fiercely. In 1987, Jim married Jean Juhasz and cared deeply for her daughters, Christy, Debi (Steve), Becky (Brian) and Julie (Lloyd).

