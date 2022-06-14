Jacob Bernard Campbell, 89, passed away May 29, 2022, at his residence in Sharpsburg, GA. He was born December 5, 1932, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, son of Joseph and Mary (Kundinger) Campbell. On August 30, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart Berlydene (Berl) Anderson. Their marriage lasted nearly 70 years. He was a devoted husband and a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

After a 2-year tour in the Army, he graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI with an electrical engineering degree in 1955. He was employed by Western Electric, AT&T, and Bell South. In 1974, Georgia became home to the family.

