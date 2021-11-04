Take out your wallets and checkbooks, it's yearly budget time. And the Town of Worcester is no exception to the rule. Last year they increased the tax levy by 20 percent. They have set their sights at 20 percent again. That's 20 percent on top of last year's increase.
All of these individuals were elected to office, all with the same goals. The effective operation of our township, while being cost-efficient. To me, that means getting the job done safely and correctly the first time, while saving the taxpayers' money wherever and whenever possible. But lately, some of these officials have forgotten what their purpose in that office is. They just can't seem to stick to a budget that they (themselves) have set. Combine their frivolous spending habits with wanting to have the best toys in the toybox, and it becomes very reckless.
