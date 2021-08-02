Ray Schulte has begun duties as administrator of the Chequamegon School District and its campuses in Park Falls and Glidden.

Schulte, most recently of Cody, Wyoming, was born in a rural South Dakota community where he grew up on a farm that raised cattle, hogs and chickens. He attended South Dakota State University at Brookings where he earned a bachelor of science degree in vocational education and became an agricultural teacher. He worked several years at a family-owned business before returning to education in 1991. He earned a master’s degree in education administration from University of South Dakota at Vermillion. He then spent the next 20 years as superintendent of schools in the Wyoming communities of Thermopolis, Torrington and Cody, spending five or six years at each.

