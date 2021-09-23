The IAP Fan parking lot was full of sports cars, motorcycles and vintage vehicles Wednesday, Sept. 15, as employees showcased their rides in the second-annual car show.
IAP Fan, which designs custom industrial fans, blowers and dampers at its Phillips location, has a lot of employees interested in vintage vehicles and motorcycles, said plant manager Gary Freeman. In 2019, IAP decided to have an extended lunch hour one day, where those with classic vehicles could bring them out, while community members were encouraged to stop by and view the cars. IAP owner Mick Theis and Freeman came up with the idea. Many of their employees go to local car shows, and some are recurring winners, Freeman said.
