MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national hunting group filed a lawsuit Tuesday to force an immediate start to Wisconsin's wolf season before President Joe Biden's administration restores federal protections for the animals.

The Trump administration removed Great Lakes wolves from the federal endangered species list last month, handing management rights to the states. Wisconsin law requires the Department of Natural Resources to hold a wolf hunt between November and February; the agency is planning a season that will begin in November.

