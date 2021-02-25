MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters and trappers have exceeded the state's wolf kill target by almost 100 animals, according to registration data the state Department of Natural Resources released Thursday.
Hunters and trappers had registered 213 wolves as of 8 a.m., blowing past the state kill target of 119. The DNR estimates about 1,000 wolves roam the state. The department's population goal is 350 animals.
