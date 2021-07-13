Again this year, the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls Auxiliary will award up to $6000.00 in scholarships to full or part-time students going into or advancing in a healthcare career. Applicants must have completed at least one year of post-secondary education. Applications and an accompanying criteria document are available at the hospital’s Front Desk and at the Auxiliary Thrift Store, which is open from 11:00-3:00 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Monday, August 8th is the new extended deadline for the five required documents to be received by the Auxiliary. When the 2021 scholarships are awarded, the Auxiliary will reach the milestone of 100 scholarships given since the first one was given in 1994!
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.