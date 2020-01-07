Senior Kees Hoogland and freshman Jesse Bruhn placed 11th for the Phillips High School wrestling team at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in River Falls on Dec. 27 and 28.
Hoogland (15-7) opened at 182 pounds with a pin in 1:10 of Daniel Senneff of Barron before dropping a 10-4 decision toBlake Flach (11-3) of Shell Lake. Hoogland then stuck Ansell Sowell of Amery in 58 seconds and scored a 17-2 technical fall over Clayton Neisinger of Spring Valley/Elmwood in 4:52. Hoogland lost 5-1 to Carter Melton of Spooner/Webster and 9-1 to Caden Weber of Regis/Altoona; then won the 11th-place match by medical forfeit over Braeden Bloom of St. Croix Central.
