MEDFORD — An individual is in custody related to an alleged hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian this past October, according to a Taylor County Sheriff’s Office press release on Wednesday.

Paul J. Schmeiser, 28, of Curtiss, Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with hit and run, duty upon striking a person, according to the announcement. Schmeiser is reported to be cooperative with law enforcement and was to appear in Taylor County Circuit Court for a bond hearing later on Wednesday.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments