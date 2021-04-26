FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has made at least one trade on the opening night of the draft each of the past three years. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes that trend could continue next week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
LAST SEASON: The Packers followed up a 13-3 regular season with an NFC championship game loss for a second straight year. QB Aaron Rodgers earned league MVP honors while leading a potent offense that also featured three other first-team All-Pros: OT David Bakhtiari, C Corey Linsley and WR Davante Adams. Linsley has since left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Bakhtiari’s status for the start of the 2021 season is uncertain after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.