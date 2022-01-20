Louis A. Koenig Research Center Artist Rendition

An artist rendition of the proposed Louis A. Koenig Research Center that was created by Irene Fleming of Fifield, early on in the Price County Historical Society project to build a centralized storage and research facility for archival records that are currently placed at various locations around the county.

 Submitted photo

FIFIELD — Price County Historical Society recently announced that an anonymous benefactor will provide a match for each donation up to $5,000 in a fundraising effort to build a central location research center for area archival records. The matching opportunity will last until March, with a goal to raise $80,000 to build the PCHS Research Center in 2022-23.

Fragile archival documents such as maps, journals, photographs and other administrative and school records are currently stored at Phillips area businesses and the Price County Courthouse, according to Etola Foytek, historical society president. The pandemic lockdown further limited access to historical society staff to materials to conduct research for 16 months.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments