PARK FALLS — The Price County Highway Department and city of Park Falls crews will be removing snowbanks on Wisconsin 13 from County E to 5th Street North in the city of Park Falls on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Wisconsin 13 will be limited to one lane traffic in the work zone from approximately 2 to 8 a.m. Motorists should allow extra time for the commute during these hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.