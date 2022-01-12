PARK FALLS — The Price County Highway Department and city of Park Falls crews will be removing snowbanks on Wisconsin 13 from County E to 5th Street North in the city of Park Falls on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Wisconsin 13 will be limited to one lane traffic in the work zone from approximately 2 to 8 a.m. Motorists should allow extra time for the commute during these hours.

