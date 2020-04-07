Two men were arrested and nearly 40 grams of heroin and three grams of marijuana were seized by polies in the community of Ojibwa Saturday, April 4.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that on April 4, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies were conducting an investigation into illegal drug activity. During the course of the investigation, information was received that drug activity was taking place at a residence in the village of Ojibwa. Deputies obtained search warrants for two apartments on Chippewa Avenue.

