Henry Steliga, 94, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022, at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services in Medford, WI. Henry was born to Stanley and Tillie (Rachel) Steliga in Milwaukee, WI on November 18, 1927.
Henry proudly served in the US Marine Corp during WWII. He married Mary Ann Blanton on May 4, 1949, in San Francisco, CA. They made their home in Wisconsin where they started their family and had four children, Jack, Marvin, Donna, and David. He retired from Union 76 at age 55 out of Milwaukee, WI. Then Henry relocated to Prentice, WI, his wife followed after her retirement. He was an “old car enthusiast” and had a passion for restoring old cars, especially Packard’s. Henry enjoyed hunting and was very active even in the 2021 season. He loved to attend car shows and go hunting with his family. Henry was not one to sit around, his favorite line was always “What’s Next?”.
