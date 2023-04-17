Heidi Marie Mullen-Huettl, age 48, of Park Falls, died on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. She was born on May 25, 1974 in Menomonee Falls, the daughter of David and Christine (Rusteika) Huettl. Heidi was a graduate of Park Falls High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. She worked in Hospice Care and enjoyed making homemade soap and candles, growing and drying herbs, canning, and crafts.

She is survived by her fiancé Greg “Rock” Cooley, (2) sons: Austin & Aaron Kluz, (2)brothers: Peter (Joan) Huettl and Matthew (Lindsay) Huettl, her sister Sara Moungey, her good friend Mr. Wegner, and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant daughter Mackenzie.

