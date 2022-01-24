Harlene “Skip” Flora, age 81 of Ladysmith, made her final journey and entered her heavenly home on January 20, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and was under the care of Hope Hospice.

Skip was born on September 18, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harlen ‘Ike’ Herrell and Alta Marie Tellier. She was blessed with six children and at the time of her passing, fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Life gave her the opportunity to live and experience many places, but home was Wisconsin.

