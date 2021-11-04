The weather outside in the Park Falls area on Halloween was as frightful as the lawn décor at a residence on 1st Avenue North that featured fierce-faced jack-o-lanterns, a Freddie Krueger lookalike and many more of their fiendish friends. But trick or treaters, pictured, braved cool temps, chilly winds and occasional snow showers as they filled bags or buckets with goodies that made for smiles all around.

