The weather outside in the Park Falls area on Halloween was as frightful as the lawn décor at a residence on 1st Avenue North that featured fierce-faced jack-o-lanterns, a Freddie Krueger lookalike and many more of their fiendish friends. But trick or treaters, pictured, braved cool temps, chilly winds and occasional snow showers as they filled bags or buckets with goodies that made for smiles all around.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.