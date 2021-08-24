About a week ago I penned an apprehensive email to Gov. Tony Evers. The subject matter was the penalizing of patriots in our Wisconsin National Guard for choosing "my body my choice" in refusing to have the experimental mRNA gene therapy injected into their bodies. His return email asserted how safe this vaccine was. He supplied me with the following site to verify its safety:https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data.
The data on this VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system) site is claimed to be underreported as it is a passive collection system and the information is not collected but voluntary. In spite of the underreporting it received 595,620 reports of adverse effects by Aug. 13 caused by the COVID vaccine. Among these are 13,068 deaths, 17,228 permanently disabled, 13,812 life threatening cases, 5,882 heart attacks, 1,607 miscarriages, 4,861 myocarditis/pericarditis cases (inflammation of the heart), 5,617 Anaphylaxis cases (acute allergic reaction), 4,681 Bell's palsy cases (paralysis and or drooping of the face), 2,738 trombocitopenia/lowplatlete, 25,169 severe allergic reactions, and 7,080 shingle cases and hundreds of thousand other reports.
