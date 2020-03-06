National Guard Investigation

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, center, smiles as his wife, Renee, left, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, right, pin on his second star during a promotion and assumption of command ceremony Thursday, March 5, 2020, as Knapp takes command of the Wisconsin National Guard in the governor's state Capitol conference room in Madison, Wis. Knapp officially inherits a command that was rocked by a scathing sexual assault scandal last year, replacing Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, who resigned in December at Evers' request. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)

 Todd Richmond

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin National Guard's new leader took the oath of office Thursday, officially inheriting a command that was rocked by a scathing sexual assault scandal.

Gov. Tony Evers promoted Brig. Gen. Paul Knapp to major general during a ceremony Thursday in the governor's state Capitol conference room. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet then swore him in as the Guard's commander as Evers and members of Knapp's family looked on.

