Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signs an executive order creating what he promises will be a nonpartisan redistricting commission on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in in Madison, Wisc. Evers signed the order in his Capitol office, surrounded by Democratic office holders, members of his administration and supporters of redistricting reform. Republicans have dismissed the effort as a sham. (AP Photo by Scott Bauer)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday creating what he promised would be a nonpartisan commission to draw new legislative maps next year for the Legislature to consider, a move Republicans have rejected as a sham.
Even though the Legislature won't be forced to vote on the maps the commission creates, the Democratic Evers said he hopes it will push them to consider less partisan maps. At the very least, it will create a more public process than in 2011 when Republicans met in secret to draw the maps that were released with little time for public review or input before they were passed.
