Gloria Nelson, age 82, of Tomahawk, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Aspirus Sacred Heart Hospital.

Gloria was born on August 9, 1940 in Washburn, Wisconsin to John and Alice (Daley) Niemisto. She was united in marriage to Wilbert G. Nelson on June 6, 1964, also in Washburn. Wilbert and Gloria moved to Tomahawk shortly after they were married. She was employed by the School District of Tomahawk as an elementary teacher for nearly 40 years. In her spare time Gloria enjoyed gardening, flowers, knitting, crocheting, and visiting with family.

