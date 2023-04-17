Gertrude M. Oswald, age 95, lifelong resident of Park Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Park Falls. She was born on June 11, 1927 to Otto and Mabel (nee Andrus) Schultz. On September 4, 1957 she married Joseph A. Oswald. Together they raised five children.

Gertrude was a sweet and loving person and will be sadly missed by those she touched. She loved the Brewers, Betty Boop, and the color blue. She enjoyed bowling, playing Yahtzee, Bingo, and Wheel of Fortune, along with singing in the Church Choir. Gert and her cousin Barb were two peas in a pod and could always be seen doing things together.

