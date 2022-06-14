Gertrude Berniece “Gertie” Pinkert (nee Dunkel), age 97, a former Medford Area resident, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Pleasant View Nursing Home where she was a resident for the past seven years.

Gertie was born on August 6, 1924, in Perkinstown, Wisconsin, to Richard and Louise (nee Dunkel) Hensel. Because her mother died during her birth, she was adopted and raised by her maternal uncle and aunt, Ernest and Emma Dunkel. She graduated from Hannibal High School where she met her future husband, Oliver Pinkert. Gertie and Oliver were married on May 20, 1944, in Medford, a few weeks before he shipped off for basic training at Camp Blanding, FL.

