Gaye Erickson was one of the kindest people on the planet. She was warm, selfless and generous to everyone she knew, and just as importantly - to those she did not. Her blue eyes sparkled with magic and she was quick to share her smile with every person who crossed her path. Her silly sense of humor and warm chuckle delighted us all.
We knew her as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, though her life was bold and colorful before we all wandered in. Born in Pine City Minnesota in December of 1936, she enjoyed ice skating, saddle shoes, shenanigans with friends and the music of Elvis. Being dearly loved by all, it came as no surprise she was crowned homecoming queen. After high school she became a hair stylist and worked in Minneapolis, keeping this talent alive in a number of shops throughout the earlier chapters of her life. She married Cully in 1958, and they celebrated a love like no other, dancing in the kitchen for 64 years! Together they created a loving family with two sons and a daughter; Dan, Scott (Valerie Erickson) and Pam (ML Stone). Gaye was incredibly caring, and was always supportive of her children’s adventures. She became the proud grandparent of Grant (Julie) and Stacey (Josh), who are especially thankful for her unwavering support, and she was also the great-grandparent of Maddie, Abe and Weston. The last memory of time with her greats was just a short time ago, as she played with Weston’s toes while surrounded by family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.