Frank Alan Soul V, age 69 of Phillips, WI. December 24th 2021 lost his battle with COVID at Marshfield Hospital surrounded by close family. Born February 1st, 1952 in Phillips, WI to Frank Soul Jr. & Pansy Holoubek. Frank grew up in Phillips, WI and graduated Phillips High School in 1970. He married Sheila Stahl on September 22nd 1979. They raised three children and was a foster caregiver for August Rojcek from 1989-2006, all while he was working as a Custodian for the School District of Phillips for 25+ years. He loved working for the school district from his co-workers to the kids and parents. Frank had a passion for deer hunting and fishing, which he never missed a year since he was 9 years old. He was the most caring and forgiving person. Frank had touched many lives and made a positive difference in his family and within the community of Phillips.
He is survived by Children: Jessica Soul-Stewart (Michael) Elk Mound, WI; Frank Soul (C.) of Eau Claire, WI; Serina Soul (Scott) of Phillips, WI; Grandchildren: River, Rownan, Aurora, Maverick; Siblings: Cary Soul (Diane) of Phillips, WI; Jeff Soul (Jody) of Superior, WI; Janice Jackson (Steve) of Harrison, AR; Kathy Soul of Dresser, WI; including ten nieces & one nephew. Predeceased by his Wife, Sheila Soul; Father & Mother, Frank & Pansy Soul; August Rojcek; Christine Kerner.
