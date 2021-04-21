Foxconn Wisconsin

FILE - In this June 28, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump takes a tour of Foxconn with Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, right, and CEO of SoftBank Masayoshi Son in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. Foxconn Technology Group will qualify for up to $80 million in state tax incentives under a new contract agreed to on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 that downsizes the scale of credits as the size of the envisioned manufacturing facility has also shrunk. Gov. Tony Evers announced details of the new contract. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group will be eligible for just $80 million in taxpayer subsidies under a new contract signed Tuesday, down from nearly $3 billion it could have received under the original deal that envisioned a much larger project in southeastern Wisconsin.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who ran in 2018 as a critic of the deal that his Republican predecessor struck with the world's largest electronics manufacturer, announced details of the new contract after it was approved by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. during a closed session.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments