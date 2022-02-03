EDGAR — Juniors Jesse Bruhn, James Bruhn and Brandon Sommers and sophomore Ethan Upson placed second for the Phillips High School wrestling team at the Marawood Conference Championships in Edgar on Jan. 29.

The Loggers placed third in the team standings. Stratford won the team title with 242 points, followed by: Auburndale, 137; Phillips, 136; Edgar, 104; Chequamegon, 99; Marathon, 84; and Athens, 45.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments