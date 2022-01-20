Male Pine grosbeak

Pine grosbeaks are one of the bird species to look for in the upcoming Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 18-22, 2022. Pine grosbeaks, like the male above feeding on red splendor crabs, have invaded northern Wisconsin from their normal home in Canada looking for better food supplies. They usually can be seen in small flocks along roadsides picking up grit, in fruit-bearing shrubs and trees, and sometimes at bird feeders eating sunflower seeds.

 PHOTO BY TOM NICHOLLS

Are you looking for something safe, fun, affordable, and worthwhile to do during our long winter when many of us are staying home and laying low due to the pandemic?

Just when you might be getting bored of winter, along comes the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Great Backyard Bird Count from Feb. 18 to 22, 2022.

