...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches possible.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Local birders are preparing for the 56th Fifield-Park Falls Audubon Christmas bird count to be held on Dec. 18, 2021. This ruffed grouse is getting ready to be counted!
The 56th Fifield-Park Falls Audubon Christmas bird (CBC) count is set for Dec. 18 with an alternate date of Dec. 19 if the weather is too dangerous to count birds. Our local bird count is part of the National Audubon Society’s CBC which is in its 122nd year.
Just as they have every year for the past 55 years, local bird watchers counted birds at their backyard feeders or took to the roads to tally all birds seen or heard within a 15-mile diameter circle centered on the intersection of state Highways 13 and 70 in Fifield. Last year, a grand total of 29 species and 1,309 individual birds were counted. This compares to 24 species and 1,021 individual birds counted in 2019.
