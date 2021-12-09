Ruffed grouse

Local birders are preparing for the 56th Fifield-Park Falls Audubon Christmas bird count to be held on Dec. 18, 2021. This ruffed grouse is getting ready to be counted!

 Tom Nicholls / For the Review

The 56th Fifield-Park Falls Audubon Christmas bird (CBC) count is set for Dec. 18 with an alternate date of Dec. 19 if the weather is too dangerous to count birds. Our local bird count is part of the National Audubon Society’s CBC which is in its 122nd year.

Just as they have every year for the past 55 years, local bird watchers counted birds at their backyard feeders or took to the roads to tally all birds seen or heard within a 15-mile diameter circle centered on the intersection of state Highways 13 and 70 in Fifield. Last year, a grand total of 29 species and 1,309 individual birds were counted. This compares to 24 species and 1,021 individual birds counted in 2019.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments