...ACCUMULATING SNOW TO CONTINUE THIS EVENING...
.A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS BRINGING ACCUMULATING SNOW TO MOST OF
THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE
IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT
SNOW. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD
CONDITIONS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
Deciduous broad-leaved trees lose all their leaves every autumn as does this deciduous needle-bearing tamarack. Evergreen conifer trees keep most of their newer needles year-round while losing only their older needles during autumn.
What makes leaves so essential is that they form the basis of our food chain and ALL animal life ultimately depends on the ability of plants to produce food and oxygen by photosynthesis. Note the formation of a small bud on the stem in the left of the photo which protects new leaves overwinter until it bursts open the following spring when the weather warms.
The primary trigger for leaves changing color in autumn is decreasing day length although temperature and moisture play a role too. This causes chlorophyll production to stop and its green pigment starts to degrade and be reabsorbed by the plant. This allows the colors of other pigments like showy reds and yellows to show though that were previously masked by the green chlorophyll. This process is what gives us our spectacular autumn colors we enjoy.
Photo by Tom Nicholls
Last week’s column covered Autumn’s Four Acts. While gathering pictures for that article I begin thinking about the importance of leaves to both plants and other life forms. So, this week, I would like to focus on The Miracle of Leaves!
Did you know that an average tree holds about 225,000 leaves? I am not sure who counted them, but that sure is a lot of leaves, so they must be useful for something. Autumn draws our attention to leaves like no other time of year because of their colors and because many of us must rake them!
