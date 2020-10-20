Last week’s column covered Autumn’s Four Acts. While gathering pictures for that article I begin thinking about the importance of leaves to both plants and other life forms. So, this week, I would like to focus on The Miracle of Leaves!

Did you know that an average tree holds about 225,000 leaves? I am not sure who counted them, but that sure is a lot of leaves, so they must be useful for something. Autumn draws our attention to leaves like no other time of year because of their colors and because many of us must rake them!

