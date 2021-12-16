...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages may occur. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
“The Christmas Tree Ship” loaded with trees for families in Chicago, back in the early 1900s as depicted in artwork by Charles Vickery who is recognized by many as the “finest nautical and seascape artist of our time.” Photo taken of painting at the Maritime Museum in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Thomas Nicholls
A display telling the story of the Christmas Tree Ship to include a print of artist Charles Vickery’s painting at the Maritime Museum in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
During this Christmas season I am pausing from my traditional Focus On Nature stories to tell you an interesting story about “The Christmas Tree Ship” with connections to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Lake Michigan. It is a timeless story for all who love Christmas, its traditions and messages, and especially stories of our Great Lakes and real Christmas trees.
While working as a forest pathologist with the U.S. Forest Service, I spent many years working with the Christmas tree industry on how to control and prevent diseases affecting Christmas trees that can cause devastating losses to tree growers. Ever since then, I have had an interest in the Christmas tree industry and the importance of Christmas tree plantations as wildlife habitat.
