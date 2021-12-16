During this Christmas season I am pausing from my traditional Focus On Nature stories to tell you an interesting story about “The Christmas Tree Ship” with connections to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Lake Michigan. It is a timeless story for all who love Christmas, its traditions and messages, and especially stories of our Great Lakes and real Christmas trees.

While working as a forest pathologist with the U.S. Forest Service, I spent many years working with the Christmas tree industry on how to control and prevent diseases affecting Christmas trees that can cause devastating losses to tree growers. Ever since then, I have had an interest in the Christmas tree industry and the importance of Christmas tree plantations as wildlife habitat.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments