Evidence of the last waning days of summer are everywhere! The days are getting shorter, the early mornings are often in the 40s Fahrenheit with sometimes frost and fog in the low-lying areas, the birds are migrating south with warblers, Canada geese and sandhill cranes gathering up in groups for their long journeys, white-tailed bucks are losing the velvet on their antlers, most of the mosquitoes are gone, and there are hints of fall color in the trees and grasses. Even the white water lilies are past their peak with only a scattered few remaining on Sailor Creek Flowage in Fifield. Once they are gone, the colors of fall quickly fill the void and we are on to another great season in the Northwoods, Autumn. And you all know what is after that, winter, so get out and enjoy our all too short color season while you
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.