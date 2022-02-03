REDPOLLS

Common redpolls have begun to visit feeders statewide, including southern counties that infrequently host this small finch from the far north. They are easily identified by their brown-streaked feathers and red forecrowns. They are frequently found feeding in weedy fields and on birch catkins when not at bird feeders. Around springtime, they will head back to their nesting areas in Canada.

 PHOTO BY TOM NICHOLLS

More and more winter finches are showing up at our Nature Education Center bird feeders in Fifield lately, not to mention plenty of squirrels.

We also had a northern shrike show up at our feeders looking for mice or an unfortunate bird for a snack. We have two pileated woodpeckers almost daily feeding on suet along with hairy and downy woodpeckers, red and white-breasted nuthatches, and black capped chickadees. Other than that, nothing too exciting for this time of year, so let’s see what’s happening in the rest of the state bird wise.

