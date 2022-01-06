Blake Richard’s male ring-necked duck in the foreground with a female in the background was the winner of the Ducks Unlimited month of April in its 2022 calendar. The females of most bird species are more camouflaged than males so as not to be so conspicuous to predators while incubating eggs on a nest. The ‘ring neck’ name is derived from a faint brownish ring around the base of the neck, which is visible only upon close inspection. Ring-necked ducks are silent except in courtship display when a low whistling note is uttered. In Wisconsin, ring-necked ducks are important because they are the highest harvested breeding diving duck in the state.
Blake Richard, a Park Falls resident who is attending Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin and majoring in Natural Resources, had the honor for a second consecutive year to have one of his duck photos selected for the highly competitive 2022 Ducks Unlimited calendar. Blake has had a long interest in wildlife photography and duck hunting.
The Mission of Ducks Unlimited is to “conserve, restore, and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl.” Ducks Unlimited will be celebrating 85 years of conservation work in 2022.
