Dahlia blooms can be as small as 2 inches or up to one foot in diameter with one head per stem. Taller plants need to be staked to prevent them from falling over from their own weight during wind and rain. Dahlias are among the many plants toxic to dogs, cats and horses so avoid planting them where they might ingest them. (Contributed photos by Linda Wadsworth)
Dahlia blooms can be as small as 2 inches or up to one foot in diameter with one head per stem. Taller plants need to be staked to prevent them from falling over from their own weight during wind and rain. Dahlias are among the many plants toxic to dogs, cats and horses so avoid planting them where they might ingest them. (Contributed photos by Linda Wadsworth)
In a previous column I wrote about daylilies and how easy it is to grow them. This time I would like to focus on dahlias that are not as easy to grow, but with a little extra work can add a lot of color and beauty to any garden.
I don’t know much about dahlias. I like writing this column because I learn a lot by doing the research needed to write about topics readers are interested in — in this case, dahlias. I was inspired to write because a friend of mine in Minnesota, Bob Downs, is having a lot of good luck and fun learning how to grow them. A Fifield resident, Mike Atkinson, likes growing them, too. He used to share some of his magnificent flowers in our local post office and Kountry Kafe for all customers to enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.