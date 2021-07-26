The National Eagle Center in Minnesota was opened to the public in 2007 in Wabasha, on the banks of the Mississippi River. There you can learn all about American bald eagles, our national bird, and golden eagles and why it is important to protect them. (Contributed photo by Tom Nicholls)
A dramatic view of two American bald eagles in a courtship display from inside the National Eagle Center. Bald eagle nests are generally four to five feet wide and two to four feet deep, although the nesting pair will add nesting material every year. Some eagle nests stay small, but some can reach 10 feet across and weigh 1,000 pounds or more. (Contributed photo by Tom Nicholls)
The Mississippi River bordering Wisconsin and Minnesota has long been known for its spectacular bald eagle-watching along its open waters during winter, especially below its dams. Now that the bald eagle has dramatically increased its numbers since the ban of pesticide DDT in 1972, more and more eagles are nesting and wintering along the river in good numbers and can frequently be seen. The Mississippi River contains excellent habitat for bald eagles because they like to eat fish and there are plenty of fish in the river.
What isn’t so well known is that golden eagles also find the river a golden opportunity for wintering habitat. Golden eagles were once thought to be a rare visitor to the Midwest, but closer observation confirm that golden eagles are regular winter residents of the river bluff lands of western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.
