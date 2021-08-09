A rare - for Wisconsin - snowy egret like the one pictured was spotted along the shores of Green Bay in early August. It has beautiful white plumage, black beak and legs, and brilliant yellow feet. It stalks its prey of fish, frogs, snails, reptiles, worms, insects and crustaceans in shallow water, often running or shuffling its feet, flushing prey into view by swaying its head, flicking its wings or vibrating its beak. (Contributed photo by Tom Nicholls)
Two nestling turkey vultures were found being cared for by their parents in a shed in the Town of Fifield. The young birds don’t get their adult coloration and plumage until they are one to two years old. (Contributed photo by Sue Kartman)
Image the surprise Sue Kartman had when she opened the door of a shed on her property in the town of Fifield only to find two, large, fluffy, young turkey vulture nestlings looking at her face-to-face! The turkey vulture parents apparently entered the shed through a small window opening and decided to nest inside. It is not uncommon for turkey vultures to nest in old buildings, but this is the first time I had heard of it in our neck of the woods.
Turkey vulture nesting habitats leave something to be desired. They really don’t make a normal nest but will lay one or two eggs, rarely three, right on the ground hidden under some cover or in rock cervices, hollow logs, in caves and sometimes, as in this case, in accessible old buildings. Once the nestlings fledge, juvenile birds can be distinguished from adults by their gray head and bill compared to the adult’s red head and white bill. Adults can live in the wild for about 16 years and longer in captivity.
