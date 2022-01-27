PHILLIPS — The annual Phillips Flurry was an in-person event again on Jan. 22, but also allowed snowshoers from around the country to participate virtually again to encourage more participants who are unable to travel.

There were 70 snowshoers registered to participate in person this year, with another 90 joining in the virtually, performing their race on their own timeframe and course, said Kristi Speer, event chair. The in-person racers at the Phillips School Forest Trail on Saturday seemed to have a great time, conquering a tough course that was made even more challenging with the three inches of fresh snow that fell the night before, she said.

