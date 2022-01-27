Mike Malchow (412), left, a 71-year-old snowshoer in the 5K event of the Phillips Flurry 2022 on Saturday, is in the pack at the start with 14-year-old Jaycee Pomeroy (468) out in front, 74-year old Dennis McGraw (868) behind her at right. Malchow finished 10th in the 5K, while Pomeroy placed 14th, and McGraw placed 10th in the 10K.
Gavin Esterhom (433), a 14-year-old Phillips youth, was the first to cross the finish line in the 5K snowshoe race on Saturday with an official time of 25:22, as part of the Phillips Flurry 2022 event. The Phillips High School cross-country runner said, “that was fun,” as he crossed the finish line.
Gavin Esterhom (433), of Phillips, leads the pack of 5K and 10K snowshoers who just left the start of the Phillips Flurry 2022 event on Saturday. He is followed by 10K participants Eric Hartmark (871), Mark Brose (867), 5K snowshoers Kris Borchardt, Alex Nieto (465), Alec Bjork (472) and Jason Ruesch (453). Esterhom would go on to finish first in the 5K, with Nieto and Bjork finishing fourth and fifth, while Hartmark and Brose would finish first and second in the 10K.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — The annual Phillips Flurry was an in-person event again on Jan. 22, but also allowed snowshoers from around the country to participate virtually again to encourage more participants who are unable to travel.
There were 70 snowshoers registered to participate in person this year, with another 90 joining in the virtually, performing their race on their own timeframe and course, said Kristi Speer, event chair. The in-person racers at the Phillips School Forest Trail on Saturday seemed to have a great time, conquering a tough course that was made even more challenging with the three inches of fresh snow that fell the night before, she said.
