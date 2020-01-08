MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are urging people to protect themselves as flu numbers spike across the state.
The Department of Health Services reported Jan. 3 that Wisconsin has seen 459 hospitalizations and 11 deaths due to flu complications this season. The number of hospitalizations is three times higher than last year at this time.
