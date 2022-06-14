Florence A. “Torry” Niskanen, 93, Athens, died Thursday June 9, 2022, at the Colonial Center, Colby.

She was born June 9, 1929, in Watertown, Minnesota, daughter of the late Donley A. and Nannie (Moline) Johnston. On August 15, 1958, she married William Oliver Niskanen at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Paul, Minnesota. He preceded her in death October 29, 1988.

