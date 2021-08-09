Kortney Veintengruber, left, and Katie Buraglio judged the Flambeau Rama Pooch Pageant at the local Little League fields. Prizes were awarded in three categories: Obedience, Outfit and Talent. Each entrant also received a goodie basket. All proceeds went to Catkins, the local animal rescue center.
Flambeau Rama, touted as one of the longest-running festivals in the state, wrapped up Aug. 1 with its usual array of class reunions, a carnival, parade, food, music and more.
The 5K Evergreen Road run/walk drew a field of 77 runners with 68 finishers. Top male finisher was Andy Ruffalo with a time of 5:30. Top female finisher was Samantha Bay with a time of 6:27. Ten youngsters entered the Chase the Eagle event with McKenzie Humphrey finishing first for girls and Orson Slifka taking first for boys. The top three finishers in each age category were as follows: Males 1-12: Levi Steckling, Ethan Humphrey, Ike Braeger, Females 1-12: Mady Ernst, Agatha Schmidt, Inez Schmidt; Males 13-15: Quinlan Xuereb, Harrison Graceffa, Females: Autumn Michalski, Mallory Smith, Abigail Humphrey; Males 16-19: Derek Kreier, Gabe Oswald, Evan Decaviteh, Females: Claudia Lasiowski, Natalie Kreier, Dani Wrensch; Males 20-29: Rob Waters, Zachary Lehman, Female: Chelsey Daubner; Males 30-39, Hans Schmidt, Jeff Zwicky, Paul Daubner, Females: Samantha Bay, Amanda Hawn, Jennifer Slifka; Males 40-49: Andy Ruffalo, Corey Draeger, Females: Megan Schmidt, Kathy Wrensch, Kala Thompson; Males 50-59: Mike Quednow, Brant Kucera, Tom Christian, Females: Lucy Fenzl, Laura Lenortowicz, Kristin Pond; Males 60-69: Doug Phillips, Greg Jackan, Dick Lange, Females: Michelle Lange, Sue Mueller, Debbie Phillips; Age 70 and up Karen Rogers and Eiko Wirsing. The top male and female finishers received a free pair of shoes from Park Falls’ silent sports store The Silly Goose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.