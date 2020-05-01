Fishing
BILL THORNLEY

Despite the ongoing Wisconsin “Safer at Home” order and business restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the state fishing seasons and regulations including the May 2 game fish opener are still in effect for 2020, according to Sawyer County WDNR fisheries biologist Max Wolter.

Wolter informed the Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau that “I understand there have been a lot of rumors going around about these topics. There have been no changes to fishing seasons, regulations, etc. And yes, people still need a fishing license. I just bought mine online for the first time and it was painless. We do have customer service staff still available by phone as well.”

