It was no tricks and all treats when ghosts, ghouls and goblins took to the streets in full force during the first-ever Fright Night held in Park Falls Saturday, Oct. 30.

Trunk-or-treat and the Phillips Children’s Museum were located on 2nd Avenue in the heart of downtown; the former Chamber event, Moonlight Madness, was resurrected with several local businesses taking part; two free movies were shown and a jack-o-lantern contest was held at Park Theatre; and Jim Green and his trusty Kubota tractor pulled riders through the streets on a haunted hayride as part of the festivities.

