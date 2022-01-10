SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Fire destroyed a pair of waterfront buildings in Superior on Thursday, with smoke from the morning blaze briefly requiring the closure of a major bridge connecting the city with Duluth, Minnesota.

The fire began in an empty warehouse and spread to the neighboring building. No one was hurt, but Fire Chief Scott Gordon said both buildings were destroyed, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

