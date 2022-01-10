Two waterfront buildings in north end Superior, Wisconsin are still smoldering on the evening of Jan. 7, 2022, after catching fire early in the day. The Severson building and adjacent Bayside building were both built before 1900 and efforts to preserve the buildings were ongoing before they burned and collapsed on Friday.
TOM LAVENTURE / PRICE COUNTY REVIEW
SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Fire destroyed a pair of waterfront buildings in Superior on Thursday, with smoke from the morning blaze briefly requiring the closure of a major bridge connecting the city with Duluth, Minnesota.
The fire began in an empty warehouse and spread to the neighboring building. No one was hurt, but Fire Chief Scott Gordon said both buildings were destroyed, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
